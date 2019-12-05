China's Sui, Han sit 1st after pairs short program at Grand Prix Finals
Canada's Moore-Towers, Marinaro place 6th after fall in short program
World champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong took the lead in the pairs competition after the short program Thursday at the figure skating Grand Prix Finals.
They're seeking to end China's 10-year wait for a pairs gold at the finals after Chinese pairs won silver in each of the past three seasons.
Sui and Han are being chased by three Russian pairs, with Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky in second on 76.65. Third are Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin, with Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov fourth.
WATCH | Canadians Moore-Towers and Marinaro struggle in Torino:
It was a disappointing showing for Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, who placed sixth and last after Moore-Towers fell on the landing of a throw triple loop and Marinaro stepped out of a triple toeloop.
The pairs free skate is Friday.
WATCH | Dylan and Asher debate which type of skater deserves better marks:
