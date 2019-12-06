Alena Kostornaia leads early Russian sweep at figure skating Grand Prix Finals

Alena Kostornaia led a Russian sweep of the top three positions in the women's short program at the figure skating Grand Prix Finals on Friday, with Olympic champion Alina Zagitova second.

The 16-year-old Kostornaia, who's in her first senior season, was the only skater with a clean landing on a triple axel and scored 85.45 points to take the lead ahead of Saturday's free skate.

Zagitova scored 79.60 for second after a clean program, though she doesn't have the triple axel in her repertoire.

Anna Shcherbakova was third on 78.27.

WATCH | Alena Kostornaia lead Russian threat to sweep podium:

Alena Kostornaia leads her fellow Russian comrades Alina Zagitova and Anna Shcherbakova following the women's short program at the 2019-20 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin, Italy. 6:49

Kostornaia and Shcherbakova have stepped up to the senior level this season, along with Alexandra Trusova, who placed fifth after a fall, finishing just behind fourth-placed Bradie Tennell of the United States.

All four of the Russians in the Grand Prix Finals share the same coach, Eteri Tutberidze.

Earlier, French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron took the lead in the rhythm dance.

Skating a program with a 1980s retro theme, the Olympic silver medallists scored 83.83 as they aim to remain unbeaten this season.

WATCH | Papadakis, Cizeron lead following the Rhythm Dance:

The French duo of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron lead following the Rhythm Dance at the 2019-20 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin, Italy. 6:23

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are parked last, having scored 79.53 in their rhythm dance.

WATCH | Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are 6th heading into free dance:

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are in sixth place heading into the Free Dance at the 2019-20 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin, Italy. 6:47

Last year's Grand Prix Finals winner, the U.S. pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, was second on 82.72 after their Marilyn Monroe-themed skate.

The other American pair of Madison Chock and Evan Bates were third with less than a one-point advantage over two Russian pairs.

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage as the Grand Prix Finals conclude on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. ET.