Alena Kostornaia leads early Russian sweep at figure skating Grand Prix Finals
France's Papadakis, Cizeron take lead in ice dance heading into free dance
Alena Kostornaia led a Russian sweep of the top three positions in the women's short program at the figure skating Grand Prix Finals on Friday, with Olympic champion Alina Zagitova second.
The 16-year-old Kostornaia, who's in her first senior season, was the only skater with a clean landing on a triple axel and scored 85.45 points to take the lead ahead of Saturday's free skate.
Zagitova scored 79.60 for second after a clean program, though she doesn't have the triple axel in her repertoire.
Anna Shcherbakova was third on 78.27.
WATCH | Alena Kostornaia lead Russian threat to sweep podium:
Kostornaia and Shcherbakova have stepped up to the senior level this season, along with Alexandra Trusova, who placed fifth after a fall, finishing just behind fourth-placed Bradie Tennell of the United States.
All four of the Russians in the Grand Prix Finals share the same coach, Eteri Tutberidze.
Earlier, French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron took the lead in the rhythm dance.
Skating a program with a 1980s retro theme, the Olympic silver medallists scored 83.83 as they aim to remain unbeaten this season.
WATCH | Papadakis, Cizeron lead following the Rhythm Dance:
Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are parked last, having scored 79.53 in their rhythm dance.
WATCH | Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are 6th heading into free dance:
Last year's Grand Prix Finals winner, the U.S. pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, was second on 82.72 after their Marilyn Monroe-themed skate.
The other American pair of Madison Chock and Evan Bates were third with less than a one-point advantage over two Russian pairs.
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage as the Grand Prix Finals conclude on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.