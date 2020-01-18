Gilles and Poirier finally win Canadian title after being four-time runners-up

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier captured their first Canadian ice dance title on Saturday.

Gilles, from Toronto, and Poirier, from Unionville, Ont., scored 136.76 for their free dance to Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now."

Their total score of 225.62 was a Canadian record. The scoring system has changed however, so scores aren't truly comparable to those prior to the 2018-19 season.

Emily Bausback won the women's singles gold.

The victory for Gilles and Poirier came after the duo had a major wardrobe malfunction in Friday's short dance. Gilles was looping under Poirier's arm when her hair got caught for several seconds in a button on his shirt.

WATCH | Gilles and Poirier skate through a wardrobe malfunction:

The Canadian duo of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier sit at the top of the ice dancing field despite an unusual wardrobe malfunction that saw Gilles hair get caught on Poirier's costume. 0:30

Gilles and Poirier have been Canadian runners-up four times, to either two-time Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir or Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha — last season's world junior champions — won the silver with 198.92 points, while Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus took the bronze (198.92).

The error-filled women's singles event saw three first-time medallists stand on the podium.

Bausback, from Vancouver, landed five triple jumps en route to scoring 175.54 points. Alison Schumacher of Toronto was second with 168.94, while Madeline Schizas of Okaville, Ont., scored 168.07 for bronze.

World bronze medallist Gabrielle Daleman had a disastrous free program, falling four times to drop to eighth place.

The women's field has suffered both from the retirement of world champion Kaetlyn Osmond and Daleman's long list of injuries. Kaiya Ruiter, a 13-year-old from Calgary, would have narrowly missed the gold medal Saturday with the 174.83 she scored to win the junior national title earlier in the week.

The Canadian championships determine the team for the world championships in Montreal in March.