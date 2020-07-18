Russian figure skating star Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies at 20: report
Won 2017 world junior pairs title after obtaining Australian citizenship
Former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died in Moscow, the Russian state news agency Tass reported Saturday citing unnamed sources.
Moscow police have yet to respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Alexandrovskaya, 20, was born in Russia, but in 2016 she obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with skating partner Harley Windsor.
The pair had won the 2017 world junior title.
Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after suffering several injuries.
Australian skater Windsor said he was "devastated" by the news of Alexandrovskaya's death. "The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart," he said in an Instagram post.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.