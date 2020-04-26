Retired Canadian Olympian Joannie Rochette to work at Quebec long-term care homes
Former figure skater received medical degree Friday from McGill University
Former Canadian figure skater and Olympic medallist Joannie Rochette will be working at Quebec's long-term care homes hit hard by COVID-19.
Rochette, who competed for Canada at the Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games — winning an individual bronze at the latter — received her medical degree Friday from McGill University and said she'd be deploying soon.
Rochette, 34, had discussed the end of her studies with The Canadian Press in mid-February, on the 10th anniversary of the Vancouver Olympics.
In response to a message of thanks from Premier Francois Legault, Rochette wrote on her Twitter account Sunday it was only natural to respond to the premier's frequent call for help at short-staffed nursing homes.
WATCH | Joannie Rochette answers call to assist long-term care homes during pandemic:
"I'm just one of hundreds of graduates to get into the action," Rochette wrote, adding she'd be one of thousands already committed to the COVID-19 fight.
On Saturday, Rochette told French-language all-sports network RDS while she's perhaps a little fearful for her health, she's more afraid about the lack of staff at long-term care homes.
Rochette, of Ile-Dupas, Que., inspired the entire country when she won a medal in Vancouver after her mother Therese, 55, died of a heart attack just two days before the start of the competition.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.