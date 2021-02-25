Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Figure Skating

Keegan Messing leads Canadian figure skating team named for worlds

Keegan Messing headlines the Canadian team for next month's world figure skating championships in Stockholm. The worlds, March 22-28, cap a rocky season for Canadian skaters.

Tournament scheduled to be held in Sweden in late March

The Canadian Press ·
Keegan Messing was among the team named by Canada to attend the figure skating world championships in March on Thursday. (Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images)

Keegan Messing headlines the Canadian team for next month's world figure skating championships in Stockholm.

The worlds, March 22-28 in Stockholm, Sweden, cap a rocky season for Canadian skaters that saw both Skate Canada International and the national championships — from which the world team normally would have been chosen — cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Skate Canada Challenge was held as a virtual event last month.

Messing was the only Canadian to compete on the Grand Prix circuit this season, winning bronze at Skate America in Las Vegas.

Canada was only allotted one spot in men's singles at the worlds, which went to Messing.

Madeline Schizas and Emily Bausback are the two women's singles entries. Canada has three ice dance teams in Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha.

Canada also two pairs entries: Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro and Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud.

Montreal was set to host last year's world figure skating championships but they were cancelled just days before they were set to start. The worlds were one of the first major international sports events cancelled amid the global pandemic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now