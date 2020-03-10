'Chances it will be cancelled': Fate of world figure skating in Montreal to be announced today

A decision on the fate of next week's world figure skating championships in Montreal is expected to be announced later Wednesday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said a call is coming shortly on whether the event will go ahead as scheduled March 18-22 at the Bell Centre.

"We are examining, there are chances it will be cancelled," Legault told reporters Wednesday morning in Quebec City. "We should, today, be in a position to make an official announcement."

The spread of the novel coronavirus has caused Quebec health officials to evaluate whether the event should be held as scheduled.

Skate Canada postponed two media conference calls scheduled for Wednesday with athletes.

The world women's hockey championship, which was scheduled to start later this month in Nova Scotia, was cancelled on Saturday.

The other major winter world championship event in Canada remains on schedule. The women's world curling championship is slated to start on Saturday in Prince George, B.C. Provincial health officials in B.C. said Tuesday they expect the curling event to go on as planned.

A World Rugby Sevens event went on as scheduled this past weekend in Vancouver.

Montreal, which last hosted the world figure skating championships in 1932, was awarded the event in September of 2017.

The 2021 world championships are scheduled for Stockholm.