Watch Olympic women's figure skating from Beijing 2022

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Action continues on Thursday beginning at 5 a.m. ET with the free program, featuring Canadian skater Madeline Schizas.

The leader after the short program is Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva.

WATCH | Teen Kamila Valieva leads controversial women's short program:

Teen Kamila Valieva leads controversial women's short program Duration 6:24 The 15-year-old Russian figure skater posted the top score after it was revealed last week that she tested positive for a banned substance. 6:24

All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.

WATCH | Oral History: Joannie Rochette, a skate for mom: