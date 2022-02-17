Skip to Main Content
Watch Olympic women's figure skating from Beijing 2022

Watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Action continues with the free program, including performances by Canada's Madeline Schizas and leader after the short program, Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva.

Live coverage of the free program begins on Thursday at 5 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Figure Skating - Women's Free Skate

31 minutes ago
Live
Watch who will take home medals in the Women's Free Skate on Day 13 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Action continues on Thursday beginning at 5 a.m. ET with the free program, featuring Canadian skater Madeline Schizas.

The leader after the short program is Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva.

WATCH | Teen Kamila Valieva leads controversial women's short program:

Teen Kamila Valieva leads controversial women's short program

2 days ago
Duration 6:24
The 15-year-old Russian figure skater posted the top score after it was revealed last week that she tested positive for a banned substance. 6:24

All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.

WATCH | Oral History: Joannie Rochette, a skate for mom:

Oral History: Joannie Rochette, a skate for mom

1 month ago
Duration 8:14
Just days before she was to compete at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, Joannie Rochette lost her mother to a sudden heart attack. Still grieving her loss, the Canadian figure skater put on the performance of her life, winning an Olympic bronze medal. 8:14
