Watch Olympic women's figure skating from Beijing 2022
Watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Action continues with the free program, including performances by Canada's Madeline Schizas and leader after the short program, Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva.
Live coverage of the free program begins on Thursday at 5 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Action continues on Thursday beginning at 5 a.m. ET with the free program, featuring Canadian skater Madeline Schizas.
The leader after the short program is Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva.
WATCH | Teen Kamila Valieva leads controversial women's short program:
All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.
WATCH | Oral History: Joannie Rochette, a skate for mom:
