Watch Olympic women's figure skating from Beijing 2022
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Action begins on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET, and features Canadian skater Madeline Schizas competing in the short program.
Also in competition will be Russian Olympic Committee skater Kamila Valieva, who is favoured to win the event after being cleared to compete – despite failing a pre-Games drug test.
CBC Olympics host Andi Petrillo discussed the women's competition with Canadian Olympic figure skating champion Kaetlyn Osmond, who discussed how the controversy surrounding Valieva will affect her competitors.
WATCH | Kaetlyn Osmond previews controversial women's figure skating event:
The free program portion of the Beijing 2022 women's competition, when medals are handed out, is scheduled for Thursday.
All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.
WATCH | Oral History: Joannie Rochette, a skate for mom:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?