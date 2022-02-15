Watch Olympic women's figure skating from Beijing 2022

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Action begins on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET, and features Canadian skater Madeline Schizas competing in the short program.

Also in competition will be Russian Olympic Committee skater Kamila Valieva, who is favoured to win the event after being cleared to compete – despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

CBC Olympics host Andi Petrillo discussed the women's competition with Canadian Olympic figure skating champion Kaetlyn Osmond, who discussed how the controversy surrounding Valieva will affect her competitors.

Kaetlyn Osmond previews controversial women's figure skating event Duration 3:23 The Canadian Olympic figure skating champion breaks down how the controversy surrounding Kamila Valieva will affect her competitors at Beijing 2022. 3:23

The free program portion of the Beijing 2022 women's competition, when medals are handed out, is scheduled for Thursday.

All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.

