Watch Olympic women's figure skating from Beijing 2022

Watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Action starts with the short program, which is slated to begin at 5 a.m. ET. Canada's Madeline Schizas will return to action after her brilliant performance in the team competition.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Figure Skating - Women's Short Program

Watch Women's Figure Skating action from Day 11 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Action begins on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET, and features Canadian skater Madeline Schizas competing in the short program.

Also in competition will be Russian Olympic Committee skater Kamila Valieva, who is favoured to win the event after being cleared to compete – despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

CBC Olympics host Andi Petrillo discussed the women's competition with Canadian Olympic figure skating champion Kaetlyn Osmond, who discussed how the controversy surrounding Valieva will affect her competitors.

WATCH | Kaetlyn Osmond previews controversial women's figure skating event:

Kaetlyn Osmond previews controversial women's figure skating event

18 hours ago
Duration 3:23
The Canadian Olympic figure skating champion breaks down how the controversy surrounding Kamila Valieva will affect her competitors at Beijing 2022. 3:23

The free program portion of the Beijing 2022 women's competition, when medals are handed out, is scheduled for Thursday.

All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.

WATCH | Oral History: Joannie Rochette, a skate for mom:

Oral History: Joannie Rochette, a skate for mom

1 month ago
Duration 8:14
Just days before she was to compete at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, Joannie Rochette lost her mother to a sudden heart attack. Still grieving her loss, the Canadian figure skater put on the performance of her life, winning an Olympic bronze medal. 8:14
