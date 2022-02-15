Figure skater Valieva 'happy but emotionally tired' after being cleared to compete
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said the days leading up to her being cleared to compete in the women's singles event at the Beijing Games on Tuesday despite having tested positive for a banned substance had left her emotionally fatigued.
15-year-old Russian comments for 1st time since testing positive for banned substance
"These (past few) days have been very difficult for me," the 15-year-old told Russia's Channel One in her first comments about the situation.
"It's as if I don't have any emotions left. I am happy but at the same time I am emotionally tired."
Valieva was cleared to compete by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which gave a favourable ruling in part because Valieva is a "protected person" as a minor, making rules different for her vs. an adult.
