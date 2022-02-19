U.S. figure skaters lose appeal to receive team medals before end of Olympics

Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said early Sunday in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event that was marred by a doping positive by Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva.

It did not elaborate on its decision, and said it would release details in upcoming days. The panel, with arbitrators from Denmark, France and China, met for 2 ½ hours Saturday evening.

In an earlier decision, CAS had allowed Valieva to compete in the women's event after her doping positive went public. The International Olympic Committee responded by saying that no medals would be awarded in any event where she finished in the top three.

"The decision of the IOC Executive Board of 14 February 2022 not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 stands," read a CAS in a statement after a panel hearing.

Losing the case means the U.S. skaters will receive their medals months, maybe even years, from now after Valieva's case is decided. She led the Russians to a convincing victory in the team event. If that result is overturned, the U.S. would get gold medals.

The skaters had argued, without success, that they should at least receive the silvers before Sunday night's closing ceremony. In a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach that was obtained by The Associated Press, the skaters' attorney argued that the IOC's "own rules mandate that a victory ceremony 'to present medals to the athletes shall follow the conclusion of each sports event."'

"We're disappointed in the decision. It's unfortunate that these deserving athletes will leave Beijing without their medals," said Ramsey Baker, executive director of US Figure Skating.

"We are proud of the historic accomplishments of our team and we look forward to joining them, their families and friends, and the entire United States in celebrating their achievements from these Olympic Games."

Japan was third and Canada finished fourth. Neither of those countries were involved in the appeal, which named the IOC as the respondent.

In the letter to Bach, attorney Paul Greene wrote "a dignified medal ceremony from our clients' vantage point is one in the Medals Plaza as originally planned and afforded to all other medallists."

Instead, the skaters could end up with Olympic torches. In a meeting with the skaters earlier this week, Bach offered the torches as keepsakes while the doping case plays out. He later said at a news conference that they were not meant to replace the medals.

Valieva would go on to finish fourth in the women's 11 days after the team event — crying as she left the ice, then criticized by her coach after a mistake-filled long program.

Americans Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou finished second behind the ROC team in the competition on Feb. 7 for silver.

'Protected person'

After Valieva's test became public, Russia's anti-doping agency at first put her on provisional suspension, then lifted the suspension. That triggered the IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency to lead an appeal to CAS, which acted swiftly and said Valieva could still compete.

That did not resolve the larger question about the result from the team competition.

Because she is 15, Valieva is considered a "protected person" under anti-doping rules, and is not expected to receive a harsh penalty. Her coaches and doctors are being investigated by Russian and world anti-doping authorities.

