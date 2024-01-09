Canadian ice dance duo won't compete at nationals amid Soerensen sex assault allegations

Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Soerensen, under investigation by Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner for an alleged sexual assault in 2012, says he and ice dance partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry will not compete at the national championships this weekend in Calgary.

They are the reigning national ice dance champions and placed ninth in the 2022 Olympic Games.

"I am aware of the allegations made against me," the 34-year-old Soerensen wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post. "These allegations are false, and I intend to strongly defend myself and my reputation.

"Laurence and I have made the difficult decision not to compete in the National Championships in Calgary this week. While we do not wish to withdraw, we feel that our participation would be distracting."

Fournier Beaudry noted in a separate Instagram post the sexual assault allegations present a "very challenging situation."

"While I strongly believe that everyone must be protected and safe in sport," the 31-year-old from Montreal wrote, "I know that my partner is a man of integrity, respect and kindness."

In a statement sent to CBC Sports on Tuesday, Skate Canada said it is "complying with any and all provisional measures that have been imposed by Abuse-Free Sport's director of sanctions and outcomes (DSO)" regarding the matter.

"It is also important to note that there is an ongoing investigation process which is subject to confidentiality requirements," Skate Canada director of communications Karine Bedard told CBC Sports.

Citing a obtained report made to both OSIC and the U.S. Centre for SafeSport, USA Today reported this week an American figure skating coach and former skater made the complaint about the alleged assault that happened in Hartford, Conn.

The allegation has not been tested in court.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the report.

Soerensen competed for his home country of Denmark until switching to Canada in 2018.