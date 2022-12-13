Content
Skate Canada to allow any 2 athletes to compete together in ice dance, pairs

Skate Canada has updated its policies so that ice dance or pairs teams competing domestically can be composed of any two athletes. Canada's governing body of figure skating announced Tuesday that its definition of "team" for athletes training in the Podium Pathway will be revised to consisting of "two skaters."

Federation says any team can enter either discipline at any Skate Canada domestic event

The Canadian Press ·
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, front, wearing a black dress skates with ice dance partner to Nikolaj Soerensen. Soerensen, left, is wearing a white button down shirt.
Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen compete during the ice dance competition last week at the Grand Prix final at the Palavela in Turin, Italy. (Antonio Calanni/Associated Press)

Skate Canada has updated its policies so that ice dance or pairs teams competing domestically can be composed of any two athletes.

Canada's governing body of figure skating announced Tuesday that its definition of "team" for athletes training in the Podium Pathway will be revised to consisting of "two skaters."

The previous definition was one woman and one man.

Skate Canada said in a tweet that there are no new event categories, and any team can enter the pair or ice dance disciplines at any Skate Canada domestic event.

The Podium Pathway is a high-performance training path for athletes looking to compete at national or international championships.

The definition and the language will be updated in Skate Canada's rule book, Podium Pathway documents and the scoring system.

"Ice dance is my passion, and although beautifully steeped in tradition, the future of our sport depends on looking critically and assertively at who and who is not represented," said Kaitlyn Weaver, a two-time Olympian and a member of Skate Canada's Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility Operating Committee.

"All skaters deserve to have a home on the ice — inclusive of their fullest selves. I look forward to seeing that become a reality in the competitive arena."

Comments

