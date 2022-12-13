Skate Canada to allow any 2 athletes to compete together in ice dance, pairs
Federation says any team can enter either discipline at any Skate Canada domestic event
Skate Canada has updated its policies so that ice dance or pairs teams competing domestically can be composed of any two athletes.
Canada's governing body of figure skating announced Tuesday that its definition of "team" for athletes training in the Podium Pathway will be revised to consisting of "two skaters."
The previous definition was one woman and one man.
Skate Canada said in a tweet that there are no new event categories, and any team can enter the pair or ice dance disciplines at any Skate Canada domestic event.
We are pleased to be advancing our Skating for Everyone initiative with the updated definition of ‘team’ for pair and ice dance teams. <br><br>The Podium Pathway definition of ‘team’ will be revised to ‘a team consists of two skaters’.<br><br>Details ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/sw1QG58Xv4">https://t.co/sw1QG58Xv4</a>—@SkateCanada
The Podium Pathway is a high-performance training path for athletes looking to compete at national or international championships.
The definition and the language will be updated in Skate Canada's rule book, Podium Pathway documents and the scoring system.
"All skaters deserve to have a home on the ice — inclusive of their fullest selves. I look forward to seeing that become a reality in the competitive arena."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?