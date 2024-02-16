Content
Skate Canada to appeal ISU ruling that awarded Russia bronze medal from Beijing Olympics

Skate Canada has announced a formal appeal of the International Skating Union's decision to award the bronze medal in the team figure skating event from the 2022 Beijing Olympics to Russia despite one of its skaters being sanctioned for doping.

Organization believes skater Valieva's ban should place Canadian team 3rd

A figure skater reacts to her marks.
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, had her results from the Beijing Olympics erased after she tested positive for a banned substance. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

Skate Canada said in a release Friday that it is making the appeal along with the Canadian Olympic Committee and the athletes from Canada's 2022 figure skating team, which finished fourth in the event.

The Russian team skated to gold in Beijing before it was revealed that skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for a banned heart medicine in a sample obtained before the Games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Jan. 29 that Valieva would be disqualified from the Games.

The ISU upgraded the United States to gold and Japan to silver following the CAS decision. But it awarded Russia the bronze rather than move Canada from fourth to third.

The ISU published amended standings from the competition that had Russia still a point ahead of Canada that removed Valieva's maximum 10 points from each of her two events but did not add an extra point to the other teams below her.

Skate Canada said Friday it disagrees with the ISU's decision and believes an independent review will provide clarity on the matter.

"While we respect the decisions made by the ISU, we disagree with the conclusion they have reached and believe that an independent review will provide much needed clarity for all impacted parties," Skate Canada said in a statement. 

