Madeline Schizas loses grip on Skate Canada medal in free program, finishes 7th
Fellow Canadian Gabrielle Daleman 10th; Victorious Rinka Watanabe lands triple Axel
Japan's Rinka Watanabe captured gold in women's singles at Skate Canada International on a rough day for Canadians Madeline Schizas and Gabrielle Daleman.
Skating to the soundtrack of Jin, Watanabe landed a triple Axel — a jump few female skaters attempt — to score 197.59 on Saturday in Mississauga, Ont.
Starr Andrews of the United States scored 191.26 to win silver, while You Young of South Korea, who also landed a triple Axel, captured the bronze (190.15).
It was a disastrous day for Schizas and Daleman, who had been 1-2 after Friday's short program.
Schizas, a 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., and the reigning Canadian champion, tumbled down to seventh place with 180.59, falling once and two-footing a couple of jump landings.
Daleman, a 24-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., and two-time Olympian, fell twice, and nearly fell a third time to finish 10th (171.61).
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were scheduled to go for ice dance gold later Saturday. The Canadians led after Friday's short program. The event concludes with the pairs and men's singles Saturday night.
WATCH l Schizas held lead after women's short program:
The Grand Prix circuit culminates in the Final in Turin, Italy in December.
Watch live coverage of Skate Canada International on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
Schedule of events
- Saturday, Oct. 22: Ice dance free dance (3:20 p.m. ET), pairs free program (5:55 p.m. ET), men's free program (7:31 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Oct. 23: Gala exhibition (2 p.m. ET)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?