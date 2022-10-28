Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canadians Schizas, Daleman go 1-2 after short program at Skate Canada International

Canadians Madeline Schizas and Gabrielle Daleman are first and second after the women's singles short program at Skate Canada International.

19-year-old Schizas scores 67.90 for 'Black Swan' soundtrack program

The Canadian Press ·
Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., seen performing at the Figure Skating World Championships on Tuesday, grabbed first place after the women's singles short program at Skate Canada International on Friday. (Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

Schizas, an 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 67.90 for her program to the "Black Swan" soundtrack.

Skating to Rhianna's "Diamonds," the 24-year-old Daleman, from Newmarket, Ont., finished with 66.65 points.

Daleman, a two-time Olympian and world bronze medallist, is competing in her first Grand Prix since she was 10th at Skate Canada in 2019.

American Ava Marie Ziegler is third with 66.49.

The short programs for ice dance, pairs and men's singles are later Friday at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

