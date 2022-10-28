Canadians Schizas, Daleman go 1-2 after short program at Skate Canada International
19-year-old Schizas scores 67.90 for 'Black Swan' soundtrack program
Canadians Madeline Schizas and Gabrielle Daleman are first and second after the women's singles short program at Skate Canada International.
Schizas, an 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 67.90 for her program to the "Black Swan" soundtrack.
WATCH l Reigning Canadian national champion Schizas grabs lead:
Skating to Rhianna's "Diamonds," the 24-year-old Daleman, from Newmarket, Ont., finished with 66.65 points.
Daleman, a two-time Olympian and world bronze medallist, is competing in her first Grand Prix since she was 10th at Skate Canada in 2019.
WATCH l Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., takes 2nd place with 66.65 points:
American Ava Marie Ziegler is third with 66.49.
The short programs for ice dance, pairs and men's singles are later Friday at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
WATCH l Asher Hill breaks down Skate America medallists:
