Canadians Schizas, Daleman go 1-2 after short program at Skate Canada International

Canadians Madeline Schizas and Gabrielle Daleman are first and second after the women's singles short program at Skate Canada International.

Schizas, an 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 67.90 for her program to the "Black Swan" soundtrack.

WATCH l Reigning Canadian national champion Schizas grabs lead:

Skating to Rhianna's "Diamonds," the 24-year-old Daleman, from Newmarket, Ont., finished with 66.65 points.

Daleman, a two-time Olympian and world bronze medallist, is competing in her first Grand Prix since she was 10th at Skate Canada in 2019.

WATCH l Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., takes 2nd place with 66.65 points:

American Ava Marie Ziegler is third with 66.49.

The short programs for ice dance, pairs and men's singles are later Friday at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

