Figure Skating

Skate Canada to not allow fans at national skating championships due to COVID-19 concerns

With the continuously escalating situation surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant, Skate Canada announced a few adjustments pertaining to the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships taking place in Ottawa from Jan. 6-13, 2022.

Gala scheduled for Jan. 9 cancelled, among other changes

CBC Sports ·
The Canadian Tire National Skating Championships will no longer have live audiences, Skate Canada announced Thursday in a statement. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press)

The organization has decided to not allow any live audiences at the event, with fans set to receive refunds, along with the Gala which was scheduled for Jan. 9 being cancelled.

 All media access will now be virtual, as well as the novice event being postponed for a later date.

The senior event will run as scheduled, while the junior event will run with changes to the planned schedule set to be made where necessary.

"The health and safety of all participants in the Championships is of paramount importance," Skate Canada President Karen Butcher, and CEO Debra Armstrong said in a joint statement.

"We understand this is disappointing for our fans and stakeholders. However, our priority is to preserve the competitions necessary for the selection of teams for the Olympic Winter Games and ISU Championship events."

All decisions are effective immediately.

