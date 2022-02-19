Watch Olympic pairs figure skating from Beijing 2022
Live coverage began at 6 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the pairs figure skating competition at Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Action continues on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET, and features performances by Canadian duos Vanessa James and Eric Radford, as well as Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.
After a personal best short program, Chinese pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong lead the standings, followed by two pairs from the Russian Olympic Committee: Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov in second, and Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov in third.
James and Radford are in 12th, while Moore-Towers and Marinaro are 13th.
All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.
