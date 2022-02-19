Skip to Main Content
Watch Olympic pairs figure skating from Beijing 2022

Watch live coverage of the pairs figure skating competition at Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Action continues at 6 a.m. ET with the free program, including performances by Canadians Vanessa James and Eric Radford, as well as Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

Live coverage began at 6 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Figure Skating - Pairs Free Skate

1 hour ago
See who will take home the medals in the Figure Skating Pairs event on Day 15 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the pairs figure skating competition at Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Action continues on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET, and features performances by Canadian duos Vanessa James and Eric Radford, as well as Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

After a personal best short program, Chinese pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong lead the standings, followed by two pairs from the Russian Olympic Committee: Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov in second, and Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov in third.

James and Radford are in 12th, while Moore-Towers and Marinaro are 13th.

All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.

WATCH | Oral History: The skating scandal that rocked the 2002 Winter Olympics

Oral History: The skating scandal that rocked the 2002 Winter Olympics

1 year ago
Duration 7:51
How a judging quid pro quo nearly robbed Canada's Jamie Salé and David Pelletier of a gold medal. 7:51
