Watch Olympic pairs figure skating from Beijing 2022
Watch live coverage of the pairs figure skating competition at Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Action begins with the short program, including performances by Canadians - Vanessa James and Eric Radford, as well as Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.
Live coverage underway
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the pairs figure skating competition at Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Canadian duo Vanessa James and Eric Radford scored 63.03 for their short program. Fellow Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro have still yet to skate.
Return for the pairs free program, where medals will be awarded, beginning on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET.
All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.
WATCH | Oral History: The skating scandal that rocked the 2002 Winter Olympics
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?