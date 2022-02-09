Skip to Main Content
Canada in line for possible upgrade to podium in Olympic team figure skating

An ongoing legal issue involving the medallists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

Medal ceremony delayed over ongoing legal issue that involves medallists

The Associated Press ·
Canada's Madeline Schizas competes during the women's free program during the figure skating team event. The Canadian team is in line to possibly be upgraded to the podium from its fourth-place finish after an ongoing legal issue affecting medallists caused the medal ceremony to be delayed. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.

Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded if one of those countries is disqualified.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a "legal consultation" required with the governing body of skating. Details of the case were not specified.

"We have athletes that have won medals involved," Adams said at the daily news briefing.

WATCH | Adams discusses legal situation:

IOC confirms 'legal consultations' have postponed Olympic figure skating team event

53 minutes ago
Duration 0:49
International Olympic Committee Director of Communications Mark Adams confirmed in a press briefing that a "situation arose...that requires legal consultation" with the International Skating Union, resulting in the postponement of the medal ceremony for the Olympic figure skating team event. 0:49

In a one-line statement, the International Skating Union also cited ongoing legal talks. A spokesperson for the Canadian Olympic Committee said Canada "is not involved in any way."

If any athlete and team were disqualified, an appeal would likely follow to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Some skaters in the men's competition are due to finish their events Thursday and leave China soon after.

"Everyone is doing absolutely everything that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible," Adams said.

However, he cautioned "as you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on."

A terrific Olympic debut by teenager Madeline Schizas highlighted Canada's fourth-place finish in the team event.

The Canadians finished with 53 points to edge China (50).

WATCH | Madeline Schizas secures 4th-place finish for Canada:

Madeline Schizas impresses as Canada earns 4th place overall in figure skating team event

2 days ago
Duration 7:24
Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., finished in third place in the women's free program portion of the Olympic figure skating team event, as Team Canada finished fourth overall. 7:24

With files from CBC Sports

