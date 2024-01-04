Soerensen named to Canadian figure skating team for Four Continents amid sex assault allegations

Nikolaj Soerensen and Laurence Fournier Beaudry have been named to Canada's figure skating team for the Four Continents championships later this month.

Soerensen and Fournier Beaudry withdrew from the Canadian championships that concluded with Sunday's gala event in Calgary after USA Today reported an American figure skating coach and former skater accused Soerensen of raping her in Hartford, Conn., in 2012.

USA Today also reported a complaint has been filed with both Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner and the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Soerensen called the allegations false in an Instagram post.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the report.

The Four Continents from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4 in Shanghai is an annual event involving skaters from non-European countries.

Skate Canada announced its three ice dance teams, three pairs, three men and three women for Shanghai in a release Sunday night.

Team selection criteria includes results and scores from the Canadian championships, this season's Grand Prix circuit and previous world championships.

Soerensen and Fournier Beaudry were the 2023 Canadian ice dance champions.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who won this year's title on Saturday, and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha join Soerensen and Fournier Beaudry on Canada's ice dance team for Shanghai.

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud and Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier finished first to third respectively at nationals and were selected for the Four Continents.

Canadian men's champion Wesley Chiu, Conrad Orzel and Roman Sadovsky, as well as women's silver medallist Madeline Schizas, bronze medallist Sara-Maude Dupuis and Justine Miclette round out the team.

Canadian women's champion Kaiya Ruiter will compete in the world junior championships Feb. 26 to March 3 in Taipei City, Taipei.

Canada's team for the world championships March 18-24 in Montreal will be named at a later date.

WATCH | Gilles, Poirier reclaim Canadian ice dance title: