Canada's McIntosh, Mimar win pairs bronze at NHK Trophy
Duo captures 1st senior Grand Prix medal with season's best 175.65 points
Canada's Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar won pairs bronze at the NHK Trophy on Saturday in Sapporo, Japan.
The duo earned a season's best 175.65 points to secure their first senior Grand Prix medal in the second Grand Prix event of their first senior season.
Japanese Olympians Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara captured gold with 216.16 points, booking their ticket to next month's Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy. They finished first in both the short program and free skate.
The Canadians entered the day in third place after a strong short program (62.31), and they overcame a fall while finishing third in the free skate with 113.34 points.
Skating to the Les Miserables soundtrack, McIntosh and Mimar delivered a solid free skate that featured a triple twist lift and triple Lutz throw. McIntosh suffered a hard fall on a triple loop and briefly held her left arm, but the duo quickly recovered and finished strong.
McIntosh and Mimar made their senior Grand Prix debut on home ice last month at Skate Canada International in Mississauga, Ont., where they finished fourth.
Mimar relocated from Laval, Que., to Etobicoke, Ont., in 2020 to partner with McIntosh, who's from Toronto. The 17-year-old McIntosh is the sister of Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh.
The NHK Trophy is the penultimate ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season, following Skate Canada International, Skate America, the Grand Prix de France and MK John Wilson Trophy.
Skaters are assigned to two Grand Prix competitions, and the top six in each discipline compete in the Grand Prix Final, Dec. 8-11 in Turin, Italy.
The sixth stop on the circuit is the Grand Prix of Espoo, Nov. 25-27, in Espoo, Finland. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
With files from Jacqueline Doorey and The Canadian Press
