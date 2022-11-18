Canadian duo McIntosh, Mimar 3rd after short program at NHK trophy

Canadian duo Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are in third place following the pairs short program at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan on Thursday.

McIntosh and Mimar had a score of 62.31 points to sit just behind Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe, who had the second-best showing with 64.62 points.

WATCH l McIntosh, Mimar grab 3rd place:

Canadian pair McIntosh, Mimar sit in 3rd place after NHK trophy short program Duration 5:56 Canada's Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are in third place after the pairs short program at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan had 78.25 points to secure the lead.

The NHK Trophy is set to continue on early Friday with the women's short program, the ice dance rhythm dance and the men's short program.

WATCH l Miura, Kihara of Japan hold lead: