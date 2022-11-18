Canadian duo McIntosh, Mimar 3rd after short program at NHK trophy
Canadian duo Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are in third place following the pairs short program at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan on Thursday.
Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara of Japan secure lead
Canadian duo Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are in third place following the pairs short program at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan on Thursday.
McIntosh and Mimar had a score of 62.31 points to sit just behind Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe, who had the second-best showing with 64.62 points.
WATCH l McIntosh, Mimar grab 3rd place:
Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan had 78.25 points to secure the lead.
The NHK Trophy is set to continue on early Friday with the women's short program, the ice dance rhythm dance and the men's short program.
WATCH l Miura, Kihara of Japan hold lead:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?