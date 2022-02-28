Newfoundland and Labrador team wins gold at Canadian synchronized skating championships

Starlites from Mount Pearl, N.L., took the gold medal in the open event on Sunday at the 2022 Skate Canada synchronized skating championships.

Starlites totalled 125.26 points over two free programs with Quebec's Rythmiks Lanaudière second at 114.91 and Black Gold from Calgary third at 114.89.

''We're feeling amazing, we are so proud of what we accomplished,'' said Jillian Whiteway of the Starlites. ''It was our first competition since 2020 so we we're super happy with what we put out on the ice.''

In intermediate competition, Nexxice from Burlington, Ont., collected its fourth medal of the competition placing first with 101.57. Team Unity from Tavistock, Ont., won the second free skate and was second at 96.88 while Meraki of Leaside, Ont., was third at 90.15.

''We definitely fought through our program,'' said Nyah Tripp of Nexxice. ''But we're still feeling pretty good with what we put out for this season. We came together as a team and achieved our goals.''

Gold Ice from Brampton, Ont., placed first in the second free program to win the gold medal in the novice division.

Gold Ice was second after Saturday's first free skate behind Golding Ice from Blainville, Que., but emerged first over all with 99.93 points. Nova from St-Hubert, Que., was second at 95.80 and Nexxice from Burlington, Ont., third at 94.95. Golding Ice was fourth.

''I'm so happy with our team,'' said Gold Ice's Ishani Sama. ''I think we were all nervous at first, but we knew we had each other and in the end we all succeeded. Our skates here couldn't have gone any better.''

On Saturday, Les Suprêmes from St-Léonard, Que., and Nexxice won gold and silver in both the senior and junior events.