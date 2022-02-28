Newfoundland and Labrador team wins gold at Canadian synchronized skating championships
'We are so proud of what we accomplished,' says Jillian Whiteway of the Starlites
Starlites from Mount Pearl, N.L., took the gold medal in the open event on Sunday at the 2022 Skate Canada synchronized skating championships.
Starlites totalled 125.26 points over two free programs with Quebec's Rythmiks Lanaudière second at 114.91 and Black Gold from Calgary third at 114.89.
''We're feeling amazing, we are so proud of what we accomplished,'' said Jillian Whiteway of the Starlites. ''It was our first competition since 2020 so we we're super happy with what we put out on the ice.''
''We definitely fought through our program,'' said Nyah Tripp of Nexxice. ''But we're still feeling pretty good with what we put out for this season. We came together as a team and achieved our goals.''
Gold Ice from Brampton, Ont., placed first in the second free program to win the gold medal in the novice division.
''I'm so happy with our team,'' said Gold Ice's Ishani Sama. ''I think we were all nervous at first, but we knew we had each other and in the end we all succeeded. Our skates here couldn't have gone any better.''
On Saturday, Les Suprêmes from St-Léonard, Que., and Nexxice won gold and silver in both the senior and junior events.
