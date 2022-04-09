Montreal's Les Suprêmes win gold at world synchronized skating championships

Montreal's Les Suprêmes captured the world synchronized skating championship Saturday.

Ranked second after the short program, Les Suprêmes vaulted to the top of the podium with their free program at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont.

Team Les Supremes making a statement in the free skate ⛸️<br><br>The Canadian team with a stellar performance at the world synchronized skating championships in Hamilton, Ont. 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/ZeBq9GOPPt">pic.twitter.com/ZeBq9GOPPt</a> —@CBCOlympics

The competition featured 23 entries from 19 countries.

Synchronized skating features multiple skaters performing complicated footwork and elements together to music.

Finland's Marigold Ice Unity and Helsinki Rockettes placed second and third ahead of Nexxice of Burlington, Ont., in fourth.

The Rockettes ranked first after the short program, but a pair of falls in their free program deducted points from their score.

Les Suprêmes posted the highest marks in skating skills, transitions, performance, composition and interpretation of music in their free program.

A golden dream comes true for a golden team 🥇 <br><br>Team Les Suprêmes takes home gold at the 2022 synchronized skating world championships 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/ExGq5ru2mt">pic.twitter.com/ExGq5ru2mt</a> —@CBCOlympics

The world championship was the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nexxice also finished fourth in 2019.

Skating for Les Suprêmes were: Amelia Asparian, Anouk Begin, Karianne Begin, Julia Bernardo, Anne-Claude Champagne, Loriana Cocca, Marie-Eve Comtois, Laurie Desilets, Olivia Di Giandomenico, Lisanne Foley, Charlotte Grutter, Alessia Hart-Lewis, Giulia Hart-Lewis, Audrey-Ann Lajeunesse, Agathe Sigrid Merlier, Andreanne Paradis, Martha Maria Pietrasik, Florence Poulin, Olivia Ronca and Emmakaisa Tikkinen.