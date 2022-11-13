Canadian ice dancers Lajoie, Lagha win pairs bronze at MK John Wilson Trophy
Japan's Mihara wins women's event; Italy's Guignard, Fabbri take pairs gold
Canadian ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha won bronze at the MK John Wilson Trophy on Sunday.
Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took gold with 213.74 points and Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson were second with 205.56.
WATCH l Canadian duo Marjorie Lajoie, Zachary Lagha grab pairs program bronze:
Lajoie, from Boucherville, Que., and Lagha, from St-Hubert, Que., finished third with 198.95 points. It was their second ISU Grand Prix figure skating podium of the season.
Alicia Fabbri of Terrebonne, Que., and Paul Ayer of Brossard, Que., were eighth and Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker of Langley, B.C., were ninth.
WATCH l Guignard, Marco Fabbri of Italy win pairs program:
Mai Mihara of Japan won gold in the women's event. American Isabeau Levito took silver and Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia picked up bronze.
Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., was eighth.
The fifth stop on the circuit is the NHK Trophy starting Friday in Sapporo, Japan.
WATCH l Japan's Mihara secures women's gold with overal score of 217.43:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?