Canadian ice dancers Lajoie, Lagha win pairs bronze at MK John Wilson Trophy

Canadian ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha won bronze at the MK John Wilson Trophy on Sunday. Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took gold with 213.74 points and Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson were second with 205.56.

Japan's Mihara wins women's event; Italy's Guignard, Fabbri take pairs gold

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha reached the pairs podium at the MK John Wilson Trophy on Sunday in Sheffield, England. (Peter Cziborra/Reuters)

WATCH l Canadian duo Marjorie Lajoie, Zachary Lagha grab pairs program bronze:

Canada's Lajoie, Lagha reach pairs podium at MK John Wilson Trophy

5 hours ago
Duration 7:44
Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha placed 3rd with a score of 198.95 in the pairs program at the MK John Wilson Trophy.

Lajoie, from Boucherville, Que., and Lagha, from St-Hubert, Que., finished third with 198.95 points. It was their second ISU Grand Prix figure skating podium of the season.

Alicia Fabbri of Terrebonne, Que., and Paul Ayer of Brossard, Que., were eighth and Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker of Langley, B.C., were ninth.

WATCH l Guignard, Marco Fabbri of Italy win pairs program:

Charlène Guignard, Marco Fabbri win pairs competition at MK John Wilson Trophy

5 hours ago
Duration 8:57
The Italian duo finished with an overall score of 213.74 to place 1st in the pairs program at the MK John Wilson Trophy.

Mai Mihara of Japan won gold in the women's event. American Isabeau Levito took silver and Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia picked up bronze.

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., was eighth.

The fifth stop on the circuit is the NHK Trophy starting Friday in Sapporo, Japan.

WATCH l Japan's Mihara secures women's gold with overal score of 217.43:

Mai Mihara wins women's gold at MK John Wilson Trophy

7 hours ago
Duration 9:01
The Japanese competitor finished with an overall score of 217.43 to win the women's competition at the MK John Wilson Trophy.
