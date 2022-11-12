Canadian duo Lajoie, Lagha in contention for rhythm dance podium at MK John Wilson Trophy
Italians Charlène Guignard, Marco Fabbri secure lead with score of 86.30
Canadian duo Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha are in third place in the rhythm dance at the MK John Wilson Trophy, having posted a score of 81.09 on Saturday in Sheffield, England.
Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy have the lead. They earned a score of 86.30.
WATCH l Canadian duo third after rhythm dance:
Canada is represented by Roman Sadovsky and Corey Circelli in the men's competition and by Gabrielle Daleman in the women's tournament.
On Friday, Sadovsky took the lead in the men's short program with a score of 89.49 points.
Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer, Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker are the two other Canadian pairing in the duos competition other than Lajoie and Lagha.
WATCH l Italy's Guignard, Fabbri lead rhythm dance:
Mai Mihara of Japan is leading the women's short program with a score of 72.23.
The competition will wrap up on Sunday with the women's free, ice dance free dance and gala programs.
WATCH l Japan's Mihara secures women's short program lead:
