Canadian duo Lajoie, Lagha in contention for rhythm dance podium at MK John Wilson Trophy

Canadian duo Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha are in third place in the rhythm dance at the MK John Wilson Trophy, having posted a score of 81.09 on Saturday in Sheffield, England.

A podium finish would represent a fourth consecutive medals in all competitions for the pairing.

Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy have the lead. They earned a score of 86.30.

WATCH l Canadian duo third after rhythm dance:

Canada's Lajoie, Lagha in contention after rhythm dance at MK John Wilson Trophy Duration 7:09 The Canadian pairing of Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha earned a score of 81.09 to place them in 3rd following the rhythm dance at the MK John Wilson Trophy.

Canada is represented by Roman Sadovsky and Corey Circelli in the men's competition and by Gabrielle Daleman in the women's tournament.

On Friday, Sadovsky took the lead in the men's short program with a score of 89.49 points.

Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer, Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker are the two other Canadian pairing in the duos competition other than Lajoie and Lagha.

WATCH l Italy's Guignard, Fabbri lead rhythm dance:

Charlène Guignard, Marco Fabbri in lead after rhythm dance at MK John Wilson Trophy Duration 7:16 The Italian duo skated to a score of 86.30 for the lead after the rhythm dance competition at the MK John Wilson Trophy.

Mai Mihara of Japan is leading the women's short program with a score of 72.23.

The competition will wrap up on Sunday with the women's free, ice dance free dance and gala programs.

WATCH l Japan's Mihara secures women's short program lead: