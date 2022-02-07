Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing finally touches down in Beijing
30-year-old expected to participate in men's short program Tuesday
Keegan Messing finally arrived in Beijing Monday morning after a nearly round-the-world trip with a pit stop for four negative COVID-19 tests along the way.
After testing positive just four days prior to the Canadian team's charter flight to Beijing at the end of January, the 30-year-old needed to produce four negative PCR tests before he was allowed to travel. Originally scheduled to fly to Beijing from Vancouver, Messing instead was forced to fly through Montreal and then Milan.
Keegan Messing has been training on rented ice in Vancouver as he was waiting to produce a series of negative COVID tests so he will be ready to skate on Feb. 8 if he arrives as hoped in Beijing in a couple of days.—@sportsdanbarnes
Messing, who is from Girdwood, Ak., but competes for Canada because his mother was born in Edmonton, was originally scheduled to compete in the team event but was replaced by Roman Sadovsky, who finished second to Messing at the national championship in January.
Skate Canada high performance director Mike Slipchuk had joked if there was any athlete capable of competing well after taking the "milk run" to Beijing it was Messing, since his travel from Alaska is long for any event.
Messing will compete in the men's single skating short program on Tuesday. He finished 12th in his Olympic debut in 2018 in Pyeongchang.
WATCH | Beijing profile: Keegan Messing
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?