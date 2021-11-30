Watch the 2021 Skate Canada Challenge

Click on the video players below above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Skate Canada Challenge competition in Regina.

Action begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. A full schedule follows below.

2021 Skate Canada Challenge: Pre-Novice Women's Short Program Live Canada's best figure skaters return to the ice in Regina at the Skate Canada Challenge. Pre-Novice Women's Short Program is featured. 0:00

2021 Skate Canada Challenge: Novice Women's Short Program Live Canada's best figure skaters return to the ice in Regina at the Skate Canada Challenge. Novice Women's Short program is featured. 0:00

2021 Skate Canada Challenge: Novice Men's Short Program / Novice Dance Live in Canada's best figure skaters return to the ice in Regina at the Skate Canada Challenge. Novice Men's Short Program and Novice Dance are featured. 0:00

Full schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Novice men's short program / novice ice dance (12:55 p.m ET), novice women's short program (11:35 a.m. ET), novice women's short (11:15 a.m. ET)

Thursday, Dec. 2: Novice men's free / pre-novice pairs short / junior pairs short (11:30 a.m. ET), novice women's free / novice ice dance free (11:05 a.m. ET), pre-novice women's free / seniorr men's short (11:05 a.m. ET)

Friday, Dec. 3: Pre-novice pairs free / senior men's free (12:35 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Dec. 4: Junior men's short / junior women's free (10:30 a.m. ET)

Sunday, Dec. 5: Senior women's free (9:40 a.m. ET)