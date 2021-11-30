Watch the 2021 Skate Canada Challenge
Live coverage begins Wednesday from Regina
Click on the video players below above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Skate Canada Challenge competition in Regina.
Action begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. A full schedule follows below.
Full schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 1: Novice men's short program / novice ice dance (12:55 p.m ET), novice women's short program (11:35 a.m. ET), novice women's short (11:15 a.m. ET)
Thursday, Dec. 2: Novice men's free / pre-novice pairs short / junior pairs short (11:30 a.m. ET), novice women's free / novice ice dance free (11:05 a.m. ET), pre-novice women's free / seniorr men's short (11:05 a.m. ET)
Friday, Dec. 3: Pre-novice pairs free / senior men's free (12:35 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Dec. 4: Junior men's short / junior women's free (10:30 a.m. ET)
Sunday, Dec. 5: Senior women's free (9:40 a.m. ET)