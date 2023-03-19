Content
Watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Watch live figure skating action from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

Live coverage begins Tuesday from Japan at 9:51 p.m. ET with pairs short program

CBC Sports ·

2023 Worlds Preview ft. An interview with Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier

2 days ago
Duration 9:34
The World Figure Skating Championships are here and your host Asher Hill is ready to bring you all the action on 'That Figure Skating Show.'

Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

Coverage begins Tuesday at 9:51 p.m. ET with the pairs short program, followed by the women's short program at 2:41 a.m. ET.

WATCH | ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Pairs Short Program:

ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Pairs Short Program

19 hours
Live in
19 hours
Some of the world's best figure skating pairs like Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps take to the ice in Saitama, Japan for the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

WATCH | ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Women's Short Program:

ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Women's Short Program

1 day
Live in
1 day
Watch some of the best female figure skaters like Canada's own Madeline Schizas take part in the short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

A full streaming schedule follows below.

Full live streaming schedule

  • Tuesday, March 21: Pairs short program (9:51 p.m. ET)
  • Wednesday, March 22: Women's short (2:41 a.m. ET), pairs free program (9:45 p.m. ET)
  • Thursday, March 23: Ice dance rhythm dance (9:51 p.m. ET)
  • Friday, March 24: Women's free program (4:11 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (11:21 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, March 25: Men's free program (4:20 a.m. ET)
  • Sunday: March 26: Gala exhibition (2 a.m. ET)
