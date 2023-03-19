Watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships

The World Figure Skating Championships are here and your host Asher Hill is ready to bring you all the action on 'That Figure Skating Show.'

Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

Coverage begins Tuesday at 9:51 p.m. ET with the pairs short program, followed by the women's short program at 2:41 a.m. ET.

WATCH | ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Pairs Short Program:

ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Pairs Short Program Live in Some of the world's best figure skating pairs like Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps take to the ice in Saitama, Japan for the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

WATCH | ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Women's Short Program:

ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Women's Short Program Live in Watch some of the best female figure skaters like Canada's own Madeline Schizas take part in the short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

A full streaming schedule follows below.

Full live streaming schedule