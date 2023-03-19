Watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Watch live figure skating action from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.
Live coverage begins Tuesday from Japan at 9:51 p.m. ET with pairs short program
Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.
Coverage begins Tuesday at 9:51 p.m. ET with the pairs short program, followed by the women's short program at 2:41 a.m. ET.
WATCH | ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Pairs Short Program:
WATCH | ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Women's Short Program:
A full streaming schedule follows below.
Full live streaming schedule
- Tuesday, March 21: Pairs short program (9:51 p.m. ET)
- Wednesday, March 22: Women's short (2:41 a.m. ET), pairs free program (9:45 p.m. ET)
- Thursday, March 23: Ice dance rhythm dance (9:51 p.m. ET)
- Friday, March 24: Women's free program (4:11 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (11:21 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, March 25: Men's free program (4:20 a.m. ET)
- Sunday: March 26: Gala exhibition (2 a.m. ET)
