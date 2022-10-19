Watch the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships
Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Thursday at 2:35 p.m. ET in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 2:35 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Coverage begins Thursday at 2:35 p.m. ET with the women's short program, followed by the men's short program at 8:45 p.m. ET.
A full live streaming schedule follows below.
Live streaming schedule
Thursday, Feb. 9: Women's short program (2:35 p.m. ET), men's short program (8:45 p.m. ET)
Friday, Feb. 10: Pairs short program (1:40 p.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (4:35 p.m. ET), women's free program (8 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Feb. 11: Pairs free program (4:55 p.m. ET) men's free program (8:15 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Feb. 12: Ice dance free dance (3:15 p.m. ET), gala exhibition (8:30 p.m. ET)
