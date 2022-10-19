Content
Watch the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Thursday at 2:35 p.m. ET in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 2:35 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships: Women's Short Program

6 hours
Live in
6 hours
Watch some of the best female figure skaters like Canada's own Madeline Schizas take part in the short program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, USA.

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Coverage begins Thursday at 2:35 p.m. ET with the women's short program, followed by the men's short program at 8:45 p.m. ET.

A full live streaming schedule follows below.

Live streaming schedule

  • Thursday, Feb. 9: Women's short program (2:35 p.m. ET), men's short program (8:45 p.m. ET)

  • Friday, Feb. 10: Pairs short program (1:40 p.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (4:35 p.m. ET), women's free program (8 p.m. ET)

  • Saturday, Feb. 11: Pairs free program (4:55 p.m. ET) men's free program (8:15 p.m. ET)

  • Sunday, Feb. 12: Ice dance free dance (3:15 p.m. ET), gala exhibition (8:30 p.m. ET)

