Watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Watch live figure skating action from the figure skating world championships in Montpellier, France.
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 ISU figure skating world championships in Montpellier, France.
Action begins on Wednesday with the women's short program at 6:10 a.m. ET, followed by the pairs short program at 1:30 p.m. ET. A full schedule of live streaming follows below.
The following skaters will represent Canada at the event:
- Men: Keegan Messing, Roman Sadovsky
- Women: Madeline Schizas
- Pairs: Vanessa James & Eric Radford, Evelyn Walsh & Trennt Michaud
- Ice dance: Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier, Laurence Fournier Beaudry & Nikolaj Sørensen, Marjorie Lajoie & Zachary Lagha
Full streaming schedule
- Wednesday, March 23: Women's short program at 6:10 a.m. ET, pairs short program at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Thursday, March 24: Men's short program at 6:30 a.m. ET, pairs free program at 1:50 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 25: Ice dance rhythm dance at 6 a.m. ET, women's free program at 1 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 26: Men's free program at 5:55 a.m. ET, ice dance free dance at 12:05 p.m. ET
- Sunday, March 27: Gala exhibition at 8:30 a.m. ET