Watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Action begins on Wednesday with the women's short program at 6:10 a.m. ET, followed by the pairs short program at 1:30 p.m. ET. A full schedule of live streaming follows below.

The following skaters will represent Canada at the event:

Men: Keegan Messing, Roman Sadovsky

Keegan Messing, Roman Sadovsky Women: Madeline Schizas

Madeline Schizas Pairs: Vanessa James & Eric Radford, Evelyn Walsh & Trennt Michaud

Vanessa James & Eric Radford, Evelyn Walsh & Trennt Michaud Ice dance: Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier, Laurence Fournier Beaudry & Nikolaj Sørensen, Marjorie Lajoie & Zachary Lagha

Full streaming schedule