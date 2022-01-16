Watch the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships
Watch live figure skating action from the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.
Live coverage begins on Thursday from Estonia
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.
Action begins on Thursday at 5:10 a.m. ET with the ice dance rhythm dance. A full schedule of events is listed below.
The following skaters will represent Canada at the event:
- Men: Wesley Chiu, Corey Circelli, Joseph Phan
- Women: Gabrielle Daleman, Véronik Mallet, Alison Schumacher
- Pairs: Lori-Ann Matte & Thierry Ferland, Deanna Stellato & Maxime Deschamps, Evelyn Walsh & Trennt Michaud
- Ice dance: Marie-Jade Lauriault & Romain Le Gac, Haley Sales & Nikolas Wamsteeker, Carolane Soucisse & Shane Firus
Full schedule
- Thursday, Jan. 20: Ice dance rhythm dance (5:10 a.m. ET), pairs short (7:45 a.m. ET), women's short (10:30 a.m. ET)
- Friday, Jan. 21: Men's short (5 a.m. ET), ice dance free (10:50 a.m. ET)
- Saturday, Jan. 22: Women's free (5:20 a.m. ET), pairs free (11:35 a.m. ET)
- Sunday, Jan. 23: Men's free (4:20 a.m. ET), gala exhibition (10:30 a.m. ET)