Watch the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Action begins on Thursday at 5:10 a.m. ET with the ice dance rhythm dance. A full schedule of events is listed below.

The following skaters will represent Canada at the event:

Men: Wesley Chiu, Corey Circelli, Joseph Phan

Women: Gabrielle Daleman, Véronik Mallet, Alison Schumacher

Pairs: Lori-Ann Matte & Thierry Ferland, Deanna Stellato & Maxime Deschamps, Evelyn Walsh & Trennt Michaud

Ice dance: Marie-Jade Lauriault & Romain Le Gac, Haley Sales & Nikolas Wamsteeker, Carolane Soucisse & Shane Firus

Full schedule