Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canada International
Live coverage begins Friday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 Skate Canada International competition in Mississauga, Ont.
Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET with the women's short program, followed by the men's short program at 8:49 p.m. ET A full schedule of events follows below.
Canadians in competition include men's skaters Stephen Gogolev, Keegan Messing, and Conrad Orzel, while Gabrielle Daleman and Madeline Schizas will represent Canada in the women's event.
Canadian pairs skaters Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Éthier, plus Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar will be in action. Ice dance duos Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, plus Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha will also compete in Mississauga.
WATCH | Asher Hill breaks down Skate America results:
Schedule of events
- Friday, Oct. 21: Women's short program (1:55 p.m. ET), Ice dance rhythm dance men's short program (3:45 p.m. ET), pairs short program (6:40 p.m. ET), men's short program (8:05 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Oct. 22: Women's free program (1:10 p.m. ET), ice dance free dance (3:20 p.m. ET), pairs free program (5:55 p.m. ET), men's free program (7:31 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Oct. 23: Gala exhibition (2 p.m. ET)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?