Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canada International

Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Skate Canada International competition in Mississauga, Ont.

Live coverage begins Friday at 2 p.m. ET

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canada International

Watch some of the worlds best figure skaters at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada compete at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating.

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 Skate Canada International competition in Mississauga, ‎Ont.

Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET with the women's short program, followed by the men's short program at 8:49 p.m. ET A full schedule of events follows below.

Canadians in competition include men's skaters Stephen Gogolev, Keegan Messing, and Conrad Orzel, while Gabrielle Daleman and Madeline Schizas will represent Canada in the women's event.

Canadian pairs skaters Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Éthier, plus Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar will be in action. Ice dance duos Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, plus Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha will also compete in Mississauga.

WATCH | Asher Hill breaks down Skate America results:

Skate America recap

4 days ago
Duration 14:41
The first Grand Prix of the season is over and there were a lot of medallists we expected, but a few we did not - including some Canadians. Asher Hill breaks it down.

Schedule of events

  • Friday, Oct. 21: Women's short program (1:55 p.m. ET), Ice dance rhythm dance men's short program (3:45 p.m. ET), pairs short program (6:40 p.m. ET), men's short program (8:05 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Oct. 22: Women's free program (1:10 p.m. ET), ice dance free dance (3:20 p.m. ET), pairs free program (5:55 p.m. ET), men's free program (7:31 p.m. ET)
  • Sunday, Oct. 23: Gala exhibition (2 p.m. ET)
Related Stories

Comments

