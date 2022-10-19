Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America

Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Skate America competition in Norwood, ‎Massachusetts.

Live coverage begins Friday at 7:24 p.m. ET

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America - Pairs Short Program

Watch as the worlds best figure skating pairs at the Boston Skating Club in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA compete in the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating.

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 Skate America competition in Norwood, ‎Mass.

Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 7:24 p.m. ET with the pairs competition, followed by the men's short program at 8:49 p.m. ET A full schedule of events follows below.

Schedule of events

  • Friday, Oct. 21: Pairs short program (7:24 p.m. ET), men's short program (8:49 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Oct. 22: Ice dance rhythm dance (2:41 p.m. ET), women's short program (4:18 p.m. ET), pairs free program (7:15 p.m. ET), men's free program (9 p.m. ET)
  • Sunday, Oct. 23: Ice dance free dance (1:08 p.m. ET), women's free program (2:59 p.m. ET), gala exhibition (7:15 p.m. ET)

 

