Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America
Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Skate America competition in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Live coverage begins Friday at 7:24 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 Skate America competition in Norwood, Mass.
Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 7:24 p.m. ET with the pairs competition, followed by the men's short program at 8:49 p.m. ET A full schedule of events follows below.
Schedule of events
- Friday, Oct. 21: Pairs short program (7:24 p.m. ET), men's short program (8:49 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Oct. 22: Ice dance rhythm dance (2:41 p.m. ET), women's short program (4:18 p.m. ET), pairs free program (7:15 p.m. ET), men's free program (9 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Oct. 23: Ice dance free dance (1:08 p.m. ET), women's free program (2:59 p.m. ET), gala exhibition (7:15 p.m. ET)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?