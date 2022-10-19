Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy
Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy competition in Japan
Live coverage begins on Thursday from Sapporo, Japan
Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 NHK Trophy competition in Sapporo, Japan.
Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET with the pairs short program, followed by the women's short program (12:50 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (2:15 a.m. ET), and men's short program (5 a.m. ET).
A full schedule of events follows below.
Canadians in competition include men's skaters Stephen Gogolev and Conrad Orzel, pairs skaters Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar, as well as ice dance duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen.
WATCH | NHK Trophy:
Schedule of events
- Thursday, Nov. 17: Pairs short program (10:30 p.m. ET)
- Friday, Nov. 18: Women's short program (12:50 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (2:15 a.m. ET), men's short program (5 a.m. ET), pairs free program (10:05 p.m. ET), women's free program (11:50 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Nov. 19: Ice dance free dance (2:40 a.m. ET), men's free (5:30 a.m. ET), Gala exhibition (11:20 p.m. ET)
