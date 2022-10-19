Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy

Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 NHK Trophy competition in Sapporo, Japan.

Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET with the pairs short program, followed by the women's short program (12:50 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (2:15 a.m. ET), and men's short program (5 a.m. ET).

A full schedule of events follows below.

Canadians in competition include men's skaters Stephen Gogolev and Conrad Orzel, pairs skaters Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar, as well as ice dance duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen.

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy Japan - Paris Short Program Live in Some of the best figure skating pairs in the world take to the ice in Sapporo, Japan as part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating.

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy Japan - Women's Short Program Live in Check out some of the best women's short figure skaters in Sapporo, Japan to take part in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy Japan.

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy Japan - Ice Dance Rhythm Dance Live in Watch as some of the best ice dance rhythm dance figure skaters in the world take to Sapporo, Japan to participate in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy Japan.

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy Japan - Men's Short Program Live in Check out some of the best men's short figure skaters who are in Sapporo, Japan to take part in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy Japan.

Schedule of events