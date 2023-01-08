Watch the Canadian national figure skating championships

Watch Canada’s best junior figure skaters as they take to Tribute Communities Centre in Ontario for the 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships. 12:40AM-3:05 Men's Short Program 3:30PM-4:09PM Pairs Short Program 4:35PM-7PM Women's Short Program 7:20PM-9:25PM Rhythm Dance

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Canadian national figure skating championships in Oshawa, Ont.

Coverage begins Tuesday at 12:25 p.m. ET with the junior events. A full streaming schedule follows below.

Streaming schedule