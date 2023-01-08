Watch the Canadian national figure skating championships
Live coverage begins Tuesday from Oshawa, Ont.
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Canadian national figure skating championships in Oshawa, Ont.
Coverage begins Tuesday at 12:25 p.m. ET with the junior events. A full streaming schedule follows below.
Streaming schedule
-
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Junior men's short program (12:25 p.m. ET), junior pairs short program (3:25 p.m. ET), junior women's short program (4:30 p.m. ET), junior ice dance rhythm dance (7:15 p.m. ET)
-
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Junior men's free program (10:30 a.m. ET), junior synchronized short program (1:35 p.m. ET), junior pairs short program (3:15 p.m. ET), junior women's short program (4:45 p.m. ET), junior ice dance free dance (7:50 p.m. ET)
-
Thursday, Jan. 12: Junior synchronized free program (7:20 p.m. ET), senior synchronized short program (9:10 p.m. ET)
-
Friday, Jan. 13: Women's short program (10:35 a.m. ET), ice dance (1:20 p.m. ET), pairs short program (4:10 p.m. ET), senior synchronized free program (6:10 p.m. ET), men's short program (7 p.m. ET)
-
Saturday, Jan. 14: Women's free program (10:15 a.m. ET), ice dance (1:25 p.m. ET), pairs free program (4:30 p.m. ET), men's free program (6:45 p.m. ET)
-
Sunday, Jan. 15: Gala exhibition (1:55 p.m. ET)
