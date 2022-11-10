Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: MK John Wilson Trophy

Watch the best pairs figure skaters take part in the 2022 MK John Wilson Trophy at IceSheffield in Sheffield Great Britain, the fourth of sixth events of the 2022-23 Grand Prix series.

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 MK John Wilson Trophy event in Sheffield, England.

Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET with the pairs short program. A full schedule is listed below.

Roman Sadovsky and Corey Circelli will represent Canada in the men's competition, while Gabrielle Daleman will be the lone Canadian in the women's competition.

Three Canadian ice dance duos will be competing, with Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer, along with Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker.

WATCH | Asher Hill previews MK John Wilson Trophy:

MK John Wilson Grand Prix preview Duration 5:51 Asher Hill breaks down the big stories to watch for at stop No. 4 on the Grand Prix Circuit in Sheffield, Great Britain.

Schedule of events