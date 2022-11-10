Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: MK John Wilson Trophy
Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's MK John Wilson Trophy event in Sheffield, England.
Live coverage begins Friday from Sheffield, England
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 MK John Wilson Trophy event in Sheffield, England.
Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET with the pairs short program. A full schedule is listed below.
Roman Sadovsky and Corey Circelli will represent Canada in the men's competition, while Gabrielle Daleman will be the lone Canadian in the women's competition.
Three Canadian ice dance duos will be competing, with Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer, along with Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker.
WATCH | Asher Hill previews MK John Wilson Trophy:
Schedule of events
- Friday, Nov. 11: Pairs short program (1 p.m. ET), men's short program (2:25 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Nov. 12: Ice dance rhythm dance (8:45 a.m. ET), women's short program (10:20 a.m. ET), pairs free program (1:30 p.m. ET), men's free program (3:05 pm. ET)
- Sunday, Nov. 13: Women's free program (6:15 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (8:25 a.m. ET), gala (2 p.m. ET)