Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Grand Prix de France
Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Grand Prix de France in Angers, France.
Live coverage begins Friday at 7 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 Grand Prix de France competition in Angers, France.
Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET with the women's short program, followed by the ice dance rhythm dance at 10 a.m. ET A full schedule of events follows below.
Canadians in competition include men's skater Wesley Chiu, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps in pairs, and ice dance duos Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, and Molly Langhan and Dmitre Razgulajevs.
Schedule of events
- Friday, Nov. 4: Women's short (8 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (10 a.m. ET), men's short (11:45 a.m. ET), pairs short (1:45 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Women's free (8 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (10:10 a.m. ET), men's free (12 p.m. ET), pairs free (2:10 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Gala (8:30 a.m. ET)
