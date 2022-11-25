Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating from Finland
Live coverage continues Friday from Espoo
Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the 2022 NHK Trophy competition in Sapporo, Japan.
Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 10:05 p.m. ET with the pairs free program, followed by the women's free program (11:50 p.m. ET), ice dance free dance (2:40 a.m. ET), men's free program (5:30 a.m. ET).
A full schedule of events follows below.
Canadians in competition include singles skaters Keegan Messing and Madeline Schizas, as well as ice dance duos Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, as well as Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus.
Schedule of events
- Friday, Nov. 25: Pairs short program (6 a.m. ET), women's short program (7:54 a.m. ET), men's short program (10:47 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (12:40 p.m. ET)
-
Saturday, Nov. 26: Pairs free program (5:45 a.m. ET), women's free program (7:20 a.m. ET), men's free program (11:15 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (1:25 p.m. ET)
-
Sunday, Nov. 27: Gala (7 a.m. ET)
