Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Italy
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy.
Coverage begins on Thursday with the junior men's short program at 9 a.m. ET. A full schedule of events is listed below.
Canada will be represented by three teams in the senior-level events: Pairs skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, plus ice dance duos Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen.
Canadian junior skaters Chloe Panetta and Kieran Thrasher (pairs), and Nadiia Bashynska / Peter Beaumont (ice dance) will also be in competition.
Live streaming schedule
Thursday, Dec. 8: Junior Men's Short Program (9 a.m. ET), Junior Pairs Short Program (10:05 a.m. ET), Junior Women's Short Program (11:20 a.m. ET), Pairs Short Program (1:20 p.m. ET), Men's Short Program (2:35 p.m. ET)
Friday, Dec. 9: Junior Ice Dance Rhythm Dance (9 a.m. ET), Junior Women's Free Program (10:20 a.m. ET), Pairs Free Program (11:35 a.m. ET), Ice Dance Rhythm Dance (1:50 p.m. ET), Women's Short Program (3:05 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Dec. 10: Men's Free Program (7:30 a.m. ET), Junior Pairs Free Program (08:45 a.m. ET), Junior Men's Free Program (10:05 a.m. ET), Junior Ice Dance Free Dance (12:20 p.m. ET), Ice Dance Free Dance (1:40 p.m. ET), Women's Free Program (3 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Dec. 11: Gala exhibition (8 a.m. ET)
