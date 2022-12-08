Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Italy

From Torino, Italy, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final for junior men's short program features some of the up and coming skaters of the world. This event provides them with the opportunity to compete at a high international level.

Coverage begins on Thursday with the junior men's short program at 9 a.m. ET. A full schedule of events is listed below.

Canada will be represented by three teams in the senior-level events: Pairs skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, plus ice dance duos Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen.

Canadian junior skaters Chloe Panetta and Kieran Thrasher (pairs), and Nadiia Bashynska / Peter Beaumont (ice dance) will also be in competition.

Live streaming schedule