Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Coming Up

Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Italy

Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Junior Men's Short Program

39 minutes
Live in
39 minutes
From Torino, Italy, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final for junior men's short program features some of the up and coming skaters of the world. This event provides them with the opportunity to compete at a high international level.

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy.

Coverage begins on Thursday with the junior men's short program at 9 a.m. ET. A full schedule of events is listed below.

Canada will be represented by three teams in the senior-level events: Pairs skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, plus ice dance duos Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen.

Canadian junior skaters Chloe Panetta and Kieran Thrasher (pairs), and Nadiia Bashynska / Peter Beaumont (ice dance) will also be in competition.

Live streaming schedule

  • Thursday, Dec. 8: Junior Men's Short Program (9 a.m. ET), Junior Pairs Short Program (10:05 a.m. ET), Junior Women's Short Program (11:20 a.m. ET), Pairs Short Program (1:20 p.m. ET), Men's Short Program (2:35 p.m. ET)

  • Friday, Dec. 9: Junior Ice Dance Rhythm Dance (9 a.m. ET), Junior Women's Free Program (10:20 a.m. ET), Pairs Free Program (11:35 a.m. ET), Ice Dance Rhythm Dance (1:50 p.m. ET), Women's Short Program (3:05 p.m. ET)

  • Saturday, Dec. 10: Men's Free Program (7:30 a.m. ET), Junior Pairs Free Program (08:45 a.m. ET), Junior Men's Free Program (10:05 a.m. ET), Junior Ice Dance Free Dance (12:20 p.m. ET), Ice Dance Free Dance (1:40 p.m. ET), Women's Free Program (3 p.m. ET)

  • Sunday, Dec. 11: Gala exhibition (8 a.m. ET)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now