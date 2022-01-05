Watch the Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa.

Action begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET and continues on Saturday. A full schedule follows below.

Full schedule

Friday, Jan. 7

12 p.m. ET: Women's short program

2:45 p.m. ET: Ice dance rhythm dance

5:30 p.m. ET: Pairs short program

6:50 p.m. ET: Men's short program

Saturday, Jan. 8