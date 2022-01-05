Skip to Main Content
Coming Up

Watch the Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships

Watch live figure skating action from the Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships on CBC - Senior Women's Short Program

5 hours
Live in
5 hours
Canada's best figure skaters return to the ice in Ottawa at the Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships. Senior Women's Short Program is featured. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa.

Action begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET and continues on Saturday. A full schedule follows below.

Full schedule

Friday, Jan. 7

  • 12 p.m. ET: Women's short program
  • 2:45 p.m. ET: Ice dance rhythm dance
  • 5:30 p.m. ET: Pairs short program
  • 6:50 p.m. ET: Men's short program

Saturday, Jan. 8

  • 10:30 a.m. ET: Women's free program
  • 1:45 p.m. ET: Ice dance free dance
  • 5:15 p.m. ET: Pairs free program
  • 6:45 p.m. ET: Men's free program
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now