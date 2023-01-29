Les Suprêmes win synchro skating bronze at ISU Challenger Series stop in Sweden

Les Suprêmes of St-Leonard, Que., won the bronze medal Saturday at the Leon Lurje Trophy synchronized skating competition in Gothenburg, Sweden, the second stop on the ISU Challenger Series.

Teams from Finland were first and second, with the Rockettes finishing first with 238.35 points and Marigold Ice Unity second at 229.05. Les Suprêmes, posted the second-best free skate but couldn't move up in the standings finishing with 225.34.

Nova of Saint-Hubert, Que., finished fifth.

In junior competition, Fintastic from Finland won the gold with 197.12 points. Les Suprêmes, third after the short program, climbed to second place with 187.89 and Skyliners from the U.S. were third at 182.29.

Gold Ice of Brampton, Ont., was seventh.

Last week at the Mozart Cup in Salzburg, Austria, Canadian champions and world silver medallists NEXXICE from Burlington, Ont., won the gold medal in senior competition.