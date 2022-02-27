Les Suprêmes capture senior, junior synchro skating gold at Canadian championships

Les Suprêmes from St-Léonard, Que., and Nexxice from Burlington, Ont., won gold and silver medals in both the senior and junior events on Saturday at the Skate Canada synchronized skating championships in Calgary.

In the senior event, Les Suprêmes took the crown with 235.16 points followed by Nexxice at 222.44. Nova Senior from St-Hubert, Que., was third at 207.12.

"We feel super proud of our team," said Marie-Ève Comtois of Les Suprêmes. ''After two years of no competition we decided to go out there and have a blast. There are definitely some improvements we can make, and we are going to work harder than before.''

Canada hosts the ISU world championships April 7-9 in Hamilton.

In junior competition, Les Suprêmes were champions in a seven-team field with 187.95 points at WinSport Arena, followed by Nexxice (184.70) and Gold Ice from Brampton, Ont., (161.77). was third at 161.77.

"We feel really proud of both our skates," said Simona Ronca of Les Suprêmes. "Even though we had some mistakes it was a success for us considering it was a first competition in two years. We kept pushing through and really trusted our training.''

Les Suprêmes and Nexxice were named earlier this month as Canada's entries for the world junior championships March 17-19 in Innsbruck, Austria.

Competition ends Sunday with the second free skates in the novice, intermediate and open divisions.

Golding Ice of Blainville, Que., Nexxice and Starlite of Mount Pearl, N.L., lead in those respective divisions after the first free skate.