Figure skater Keegan Messing tests negative twice, needs 1 more to be cleared for travel to Beijing

Canadian men's figure skating champion Keegan Messing has received two negative COVID-19 tests, and as he awaits the results of a third required test, the Canadian Olympic Committee is working on travel arrangements to get him to China in time to compete at the Beijing Games.

Skate Canada has confirmed that Messing, 30, has received two negative test results, but needs one more. The COC said Friday that Messing is "ready for travel and we are currently working on getting him here for the men's competition."

Messing won his first national figure skating title in January, punching his ticket to Beijing 2022. But as he remains in Vancouver awaiting his test results, teammate Roman Sakovsky was pressed into action for the team skating event, which began Friday morning. Sakovsky placed eighth, and Canada sits in sixth place after the first three events.

Sadovsky learned Thursday night he'd be stepping in for Messing.

"I was told to just stay ready, be prepared," Sadovsky said on the late notice. "All season I've been working towards the Olympic Games. I know the Games have a team event. It's a little bit of an endurance kind of weekend after all the programs. I came here prepared to do anything, really."

Only the top five teams advance to the team figure skating final. The women's short program in the team competition goes Saturday, and marks Canada's last hope of moving on to the finals.

Canada won gold in the team event four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Meanwhile, the men's individual competition begins on Feb. 8.

A native of Girdwood, Alaska, Messing competes for Canada because his mother was born in Edmonton.

Messing made his Olympic debut four years ago in Pyeongchang, where he finished 12th. He was sixth at the world championships last spring in Stockholm, and also won bronze at Skate America last season.

