Canada's Madeline Schizas captures bronze at ISU Challenger Series

Canada's Madeline Schizas claimed bronze in women's singles on Friday at the Golden Spin of Zagreb, the last stop on the ISU Challenger Series figure skating circuit.
Schizas of Oakville, Ont., put together her best free skate of the season to climb from fourth after the short program to total 183.24.
Americans Lindsay Thorngren (196.48) and Bradie Tennell (193.31) won gold and silver, respectively.
Fellow Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud also earned bronze on Friday in the pairs event.
The duo was fourth following Thursday's short program and climbed to a podium spot with their free skate, for a total 176.88 in their international debut together.
The pairing of Anastasiia Smirnova and Danylo Siianytsia took gold (179.26) while Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea (178.83) grabbed silver to give the U.S. another two medals.
`'Our main focus right now is to train and put in the work every single day," said Pereira. `'We are building and learning new skills every time we compete."
