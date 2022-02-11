Watch Olympic ice dance from Beijing 2022 with Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir
Live coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET, Canadian icons will be special analysts for CBC Olympics
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the ice dance competition at Beijing Olympic Winter Games, with special guest analysts Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
Canada has three pairs in ice dance in Beijing: Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who are currently ranked fourth in the world; Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, ranked 10th; and Zachary Lagha and Marjorie Lajoie, who are ranked 17th.
CBC's newest special analysts for ice dance at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beijing2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beijing2022</a><br><br>Scott Moir & Tessa Virtue <a href="https://t.co/k2D4J81ipH">pic.twitter.com/k2D4J81ipH</a>—@CBCOlympics
The two-time Olympic ice dance champions dominated their sport in the 2000s, winning Olympic gold on home ice in Vancouver in 2010 and then again in 2018 in Pyeongchang, along with a silver medal in Sochi in 2014.
Virtue and Moir were also part of the Canadian figure skating team that won silver in the team event when it made its debut in Sochi, and then gold in 2018. The pair retired from competitive skating a year later.
For an alternative live feed from the event, click on the video player below:
WATCH | Olympic ice dance from Beijing 2022:
The free dance portion of the Beijing 2022 competition, when medals are handed out, is scheduled for Feb. 14.
All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.
