Piper Gilles, Paul Poirier claim ice dance title at Grand Prix Final
Canadian duo scored 215.64 points in Torino, Italy
Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier posted the best rhythm and free dances to win gold at figure skating's ISU Grand Prix Final in Torino, Italy.
Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (206. 84) captured bronze, while Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen (196.15) finished sixth.
Gilles, and Poirier, the world bronze medallists in 2021, have never climbed the podium at the Final, finishing fifth in 2014 and '19. They won both their Grand Prix assignments this season — Skate Canada International and Grand Prix Espoo.
The Grand Prix Final was cancelled in 2020 and '21 due to COVID-19.
