Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Piper Gilles, Paul Poirier claim ice dance title at Grand Prix Final

Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier posted the best rhythm and free dances to win gold at figure skating's ISU Grand Prix Final in Torino, Italy.

Canadian duo scored 215.64 points in Torino, Italy

CBC Sports ·
Piper Gilles, left, and Paul Poirier of Canada claim gold in the ice dance event at figure skating's ISU Grand Prix Final in Torino, Italy. (Mikko Stig/LEHTIKUVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier posted the best rhythm and free dances to win gold at figure skating's ISU Grand Prix Final in Torino, Italy.

The Canadian duo posted a combined score of 215.64 points to finish ahead of Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who claimed silver with a score of 211.94. 

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (206. 84) captured bronze, while Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen (196.15) finished sixth.

Gilles, and Poirier, the world bronze medallists in 2021, have never climbed the podium at the Final, finishing fifth in 2014 and '19. They won both their Grand Prix assignments this season — Skate Canada International and Grand Prix Espoo.

The Grand Prix Final was cancelled in 2020 and '21 due to COVID-19.

Watch live coverage of the Grand Prix Final on CBCSports.caCBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android. Action continues on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with the gala exhibition.

WATCH | Gilles, Poirier lead after rhythm dance:

Canada's Gilles and Poirier dance to lead at ISU Grand Prix Final

24 hours ago
Duration 6:52
Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirer won the rhythm dance portion of the ice dance program at the ISU Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now