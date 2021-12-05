Skip to Main Content
Figure Skating

2-time Olympian Gabrielle Daleman wins women's event at Skate Canada Challenge

Two-time Olympian Gabrielle Daleman was victorious in Sunday's free skate to win the women's event at the 2022 Skate Canada Challenge in Regina.

Newmarket, Ont., native won free skate event to seal victory

The Canadian Press ·
Gabrielle Daleman, centre, earned 173.66 points in a winning effort in the women's free skate event on Sunday at the 2022 Skate Canada Challenge in Regina. (@SkateCanada/Twitter)

Daleman, from Newmarket, Ont., earned 173.66 points to finish ahead of Amanda Tobin of Burlington, Ont., (166.35) and Veronik Maillet of Sept-Iles, Que., (162.95).

"It's nowhere near perfect but it's definitely going in the right direction," said Daleman. "It's nice to be back into this atmosphere of a live audience and live judging and feel how I am with the adrenaline."

Alicia Fabbri of Terrebonne, Que., and Paul Ayer of Brossard, Que., took the ice dance title at Evraz Place with 179.61 points.

Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker of Burnaby, B.C., were second (175.31) and Marie-Jade Lauriault of Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., and Romain Le Gac of Laval, Que., who were tops in the free dance, finished third (173.66).

The competition is a qualifying event for novice, junior and senior skaters to earn entries to the Jan. 6-13 national championships in Ottawa, from which the Beijing Olympic team will be selected.

