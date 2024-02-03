Canada's Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps win pairs title at Four Continents

Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps captured the pairs title on Saturday at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai, China.

The duo posted the best short program result on Thursday and clinched their first win at the Four Continents with the best free program on Saturday.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps put together a total score of 198.90 to claim the gold medal, ahead of Japanese silver medallists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (190.77), and third-place Americans Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea (187.28).

"We're very pleased with the result but we're not thrilled with our skate," Stellato-Dudek said. "We know we can do a lot better than that."

The 2023 Four Continents bronze medallists opened with a triple twist and went on to complete a throw triple salchow and loop.

Deschamps stumbled on the side-by-side triple salchow but the Canadians scored 129.32 points for a total of 198.80, comfortably ahead of world champions Rika Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan who were second with 190.77.

Fellow Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud (182.05) finished fifth, while teammates Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier (174.47) ended up in eighth.

Kagiyama dazzles in free skate

In men's action on Saturday in Shanghai, Beijing Olympic silver medallist Yuma Kagiyama put the finishing touches on a dominating performance. The Japanese skater won the men's gold medal with a total score of 307.58.

Kagiyama's teammate Shun Sato took silver with 274.59 while Cha Junhwan of South Korea (272.95) claimed bronze.

First after the short program, Kagiyama landed two quadruple jumps and four triple jumps on his way to scoring 200.76 points in the free skate for a total of 307.58.

Kagiyama's only mistake was when he fell on his second jump, a quad flip.

"I wanted to try the quad flip but unfortunately I stepped out of it," Kagiyama said. "But I didn't let it bother me and was glad that I performed well for the rest of my routine."

Kagiyama is making a comeback after missing the past season due to injury. His next major competition will be the world championships in Montreal in March.

"This will help me figure out what I need to work on for worlds," said Kagiyama, a two-time silver medalist at the world championships.

Wesley Chiu was Canada's top finisher in seventh with a score of 240.38.

The 2023 Four Continents bronze medallist Mone Chiba of Japan won the women's gold medal on Friday to capture her first ISU championship title.

Skating to "Legend of 1900," the 18-year-old Chiba landed a triple flip-triple toe combination and added five more triple jumps for a personal-best free skate score of 143.88 points and a total of 214.98.

The Four Continents ice dance free dance begins at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the exhibition gala on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.

